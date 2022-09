Bubic (2-13) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Boston.

Bubic gave up one run in each of the first two frames before he was tagged with three runs in the third inning. He's gone 0-7 with a brutal 7.83 ERA over his last seven starts. That poor stretch has driven his season ERA up to 5.81 alongside a 96:58 K:BB through 119.1 innings. Bubic is expected to face the Mariners at home next week.