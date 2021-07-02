Bubic (2-4) allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.

Bubic surrendered three home runs in his short outing, which accounted for all five of his earned runs. It's unclear what the outing may do to Bubic's role going forward, as he had pitched out of the bullpen in his most recent appearances prior to Thursday's start. He hasn't found much success in either role this season, as he has a 4.99 ERA with a 44:27 K:BB across 52.1 frames.