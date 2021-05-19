Bubic threw six shutout innings Tuesday against the Brewers but was not involved in the decision. He allowed just one hit while walking two hitters and striking out four.

Bubic was brilliant in his first start of the season and had the Brewers' hitters fooled with his frequent usage of a fastball-changeup combination. He induced plenty of weak contact but unfortunately couldn't get the win as the Royals weren't able to break the 0-0 tie until the eighth inning. The 23-year-old now owns a 0.96 ERA and 14:9 K:BB over 18.2 innings and should figure to stick in the rotation for the time being after this impressive performance. His next start is projected to be early next week against the Rays.