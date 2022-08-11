Bubic tossed 5.2 innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out six batters in Wednesday's win over the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Bubic pitched five scoreless frames before the wheels fell off in the sixth inning, which was partially not his fault. After allowing the White Sox to load the bases with one out in the inning, two runs came around to score on a fielding error by Michael Massey on what could have been an inning-ending double play. Another baserunner came around to score with two outs in the frame and Bubic was removed from the game. He fell one out shy of a fifth consecutive quality start. Over the left-hander's last five starts, he's posted a 2.27 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 31.2 innings.