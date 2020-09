Bubic (1-5) tossed five innings of one-run baseball on Friday, allowing six hits and walking two during the Royals 4-3 win over the Pirates. He struck out six.

Bubic picked up his first MLB win and increased the Royals' win streak to four. A bonafide top-10 prospect from the Royals' system, Bubic has begun to find a rhythm, allowing fewer than three runs and lasting at least five innings in three consecutive starts.