Bubic allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings during Saturday's loss to Baltimore.

Bubic has now made half of his 16 appearances out of the bullpen, although he essentially saw a starter's workload Saturday after Brady Singer was ineffective. Bubic has a 5.03 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 53:33 K:BB in 62.2 innings overall, and he may be poised for a versatile role to begin the second half of the season.