Bubic (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Royals fell 3-2 to the White Sox, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

Making his big-league debut, Bubic threw 45 of 76 pitches for strikes and mostly looked like he belonged in the Show, but he caught too much of the plate with a second-inning changeup that Adam Engel deposited over the left-field wall for a three-run shot. The young southpaw will stick in the rotation for now, with his next outing scheduled for Wednesday at home against the Cubs.