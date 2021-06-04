Bubic allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings in the win over the Twins on Thursday. He did not factor into the decision.

Bubic struggled to settle in Thursday, as he was pulled early with one out in the fifth inning on 87 pitches. He allowed a first inning home run to Josh Donaldson and a pair of doubles. This was Bubic's worst appearance since moving into the starting rotation. It wasn't a terrible outing by any means, but it was his shortest start of the season. The 23-year-old has a 2.12 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP with 28 punchouts in 34 innings.