Bubic (elbow) has been transferred to Triple-A Omaha to continue his rehab assignment.

Bubic -- who is coming back from Tommy John surgery -- has allowed six runs over 8.1 innings but does boast a 13:3 K:BB in his first five rehab starts. Five of those runs came in his last rehab outing at Double-A Northwest Arkansas when he got his pitch count up to 46. There wouldn't appear to be room in the Royals' rotation for Bubic right now, and the club might intend to keep him at Omaha for a while, anyway.