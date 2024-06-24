Bubic (elbow) is being transitioned to the bullpen on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic has been granted an extra 10 days to continue his rehab and now is tracking toward activation in early July. The lefty's results on his rehab assignment have been promising, as he holds a 3.38 ERA and 36:11 K:BB over 29.1 innings. However, the Royals have determined Bubic's best shot at helping the big club is in relief. He's coming back from Tommy John surgery.