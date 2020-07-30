Royals manager Mike Matheny said that Bubic will be promoted from the team's alternate training site to start Friday's home opener against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

After one of the Royals' top pitching prospects in Brady Singer previously broke summer camp as a member of the big-league rotation, Kansas City won't wait long to bring another one of its more well-regarded young arms up for his MLB debut. Bubic's callup is more unexpected, as the 22-year-old lefty has yet to even pitch at the Double-A level. He was highly impressive while splitting time between Low-A Lexington and High-A Wilmington in 2019, leading the entire minor leagues in strikeouts (185) in just 149.1 innings. Bubic may continue to induce swings and misses at a decent clip in the majors, but expect some rough patches in light of his lack of high-level experience.