Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Bubic will require a second opinion on his elbow after he was diagnosed Sunday with a left flexor strain, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic was placed on the 15-day injured list after initial tests revealed the flexor strain, but Quatraro notes that the Royals still have some "underlying concerns' about the health of the lefty's elbow and will have him get another checkup. The Royals are expected to have an updated timeline on Bubic's return later Monday once the second medical opinion is completed, but the southpaw looks like he could be at risk of missing more than the minimum 15 days.