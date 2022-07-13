Bubic allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Tigers.

Bubic was able to correct his control issues from his previous start, when he walked six batters. He threw 69 of 99 pitches for strikes Tuesday. He ended up instead leaving too many pitches in easy-to-hit spots, as the eight hits were the second-highest total he's given up this year. The southpaw was able to effectively limit the damage, as the Tigers put up two runs in the second inning and one more in the fifth against him. Bubic has a 6.63 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 47:34 K:BB through 54.1 innings in 14 outings (13 starts). It's questionable if he'll get another start before the All-Star break -- Bubic could pitch Sunday versus the Blue Jays if Daniel Lynch (finger) can't start, but the Royals' pitching plans aren't currently known.