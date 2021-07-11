Bubic will not start Sunday's game against Cleveland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Bubic previously lined up to take the ball for the series finale, but Kansas City will turn to Carlos Hernandez instead. Bubic could be an option out of the bullpen Sunday, though the club has yet to comment on that possibility. The left-hander has struggled mightily in both relief and starting roles dating back to June 6, allowing 29 earned runs on 41 hits across 27 innings. It's unclear at this point what his role will be following the All-Star break, if he has one at all with the big club.