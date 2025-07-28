Bubic (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday after being diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain, and the Royals will give him the rest of the season to recover. It's an unfortunate ending to what has been a breakout 2025 campaign for Bubic, who posted a 2.55 ERA and 116:39 K:BB over 116.1 innings covering 20 starts. The Royals are hopeful that the left-hander can recover after extended rest and have a normal offseason.