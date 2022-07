Bubic (2-6) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rays.

Bubic served up a solo homer to Yandy Diaz in the third inning and an RBI sacrifice fly to Luke Raley in the sixth. The 24-year-old was 0-2 with a 3.95 ERA in five starts since his last win June 20. On the year, Bubic is sporting a 5.53 ERA with a 55:37 K:BB through 16 appearances (15 starts). He's expected to face the Yankees on the road next week.