Bubic logged five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out three in a no-decision in Saturday's win over the Astros.

Bubic was a little generous with eight baserunners allowed, but the Royals' bullpen gave up just two walks in four innings to finish off the close game. This was Bubic's best outing so far after spending nearly a month at Triple-A Omaha with mixed results. The southpaw still has a 9.33 ERA, 2.07 WHIP And 13:14 K:BB across 18.1 innings in seven appearances. The Royals will hope he can pitch more often like he did Saturday while Zack Greinke (elbow) is out. Assuming Bubic gets another start, he's projected for a favorable home matchup against the Orioles next week.