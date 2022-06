Bubic is on the Royals' taxi squad and could be promoted to the active roster to start Saturday at home versus the Astros, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports.

Bubic has made three starts for Triple-A Omaha since he was sent down on May 12. He's struggled with a 6.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings, but the Royals are set to need a fresh arm in their rotation with Zack Greinke (elbow) sidelined until mid-June.