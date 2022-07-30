Bubic didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Homers by Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge accounted for all the damage off Bubic, but he still delivered his third straight quality start and fourth in his last eight outings. The southpaw's numbers on the season remain rough, but since rejoining the Royals' rotation at the beginning of June, Bubic has a 3.84 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 51:28 K:BB through 61 innings.