Bubic (2-11) allowed three runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four over 6.1 innings to take the loss versus the Guardians on Tuesday.

Bubic turned in his second straight quality start, but it wasn't enough to outduel Shane Bieber. The defeated extended Bubic's losing streak to five starts, and he's gone eight outings since his last win, posting a 5.19 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 43.1 innings in the longer span. For the season, the southpaw has similar numbers with a 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 88:54 K:BB through 111.2 innings through 24 outings (23 starts). Bubic is lined up for a road start versus the Twins next week, assuming he remains in the rotation over Max Castillo once Zack Greinke (forearm) returns from the injured list.