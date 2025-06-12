Bubic (5-4) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Yankees after giving up five runs on six hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three.

It was the shortest outing of the year for Bubic, who yielded a season-high five runs. The 27-year-old left-hander also matched season worsts with four walks and three punchouts, and his six hits allowed were one short of his season high. Bubic's ERA still stands at an outstanding 1.92 along with a 1.07 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB across 79.2 innings, and he'll look to get back on track his next time out against a Rangers team with an abysmal .542 OPS versus southpaws since the beginning of May.