Bubic (0-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals after giving up four runs on two hits with two walks and zero strikeouts in one-third of an inning.

Bubic threw 10 of his 24 pitches for strikes and retired only one of the five batters he faced before being yanked. It was a disastrous outing for the left-hander, and it's the second time this season he's failed to finish the first inning. The 24-year-old has a 13.14 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and 8:11 K:BB over 12.1 innings this season, and his next outing lines up for next Wednesday at Texas, if he retains his spot in the rotation.