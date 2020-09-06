Bubic (0-5) allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out four across seven innings Saturday as he was dealt his fifth loss of the season.

Things got ugly early for Bubic when Jose Abreu took him deep in the first for a quick 2-0 White Sox lead. He later would serve up his second home run of the game in the fifth after Maikel Franco extended the inning with a throwing error, leading to Yasmani Grandal's fifth long ball of the season the very next batter. Aside from giving up the two home runs, Bubic lasted a career-best seven innings while throwing 74 of his 106 pitches for strikes. The southpaw is set to take the mound Friday in a favorable matchup against the Pirates.