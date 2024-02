Bubic (elbow) is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bubic hasn't thrown off the mound since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, and the left-hander should be able to return sometime over the summer if there's no major setbacks. Bubic started three games in 2023 prior to the injury and went 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA, 16 strikeouts and two walks over 16 innings pitched.