Bubic (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 8-3 victory over the Twins, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

A solo shot by Mitch Garver in the fourth inning was the only blemish on Bubic's line. The young southpaw tossed 98 pitches (59 strikes) while delivering his second quality start in three outings since moving into the rotation, and he'll carry a 1.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next start.