Bubic (1-1) allowed six earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings, taking the loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Bubic struggled Tuesday, allowing a career-high four home runs in a single start. He has surrendered six long balls over his last three starts, after he went 26.2 innings without allowing a home run to start the season. The 23-year-old has had a strong start to his season, with his ERA raising from 2.12 to 3.32 after this performance against the Angels. He will look to get back on track in his next start Sunday in Oakland.