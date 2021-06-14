Bubic (1-2) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

Bubic surrendered three solo home runs, one by Matt Chapman in the first inning and two off the bat of Matt Olson. The 23-year-old has struggled mightily as of late, allowing 14 runs in his last 12 innings over three starts. His ERA has jumped to 4.01 and his WHIP is 1.43. He will look to turn the tide in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Red Sox.