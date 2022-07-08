Bubic (1-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and six walks over 5.1 innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Bubic struggled with his command, throwing just 57 of 98 pitches for strikes and allowing six walks. However, he was able to avoid major damage until Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez each hit home runs in the fifth inning to give the Astros a 3-2 lead. Across 13 appearances, Bubic sports a 6.84 ERA with a 42:32 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's game against Detroit.