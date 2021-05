Bubic allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout over one inning in Sunday's 13-4 loss to Minnesota.

Bubic made his season debut Sunday, but Kansas City was outmatched in the game. The 23-year-old Bubic pitched to a 4.32 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 50 innings last season. He worked as a starter in 2020, but he's expected to fill a bullpen role for now.