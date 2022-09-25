Bubic pitched 4.2 innings Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision versus Seattle.

Bubic was far from sharp in the outing, as he threw only 57 of 103 pitches for strikes and walked four batters. He did, however, rack up six punchouts and put a halt to a streak of seven straight losing starts that extended back to mid-August. The left-hander had posted an ugly 7.83 ERA and 2.10 WHIP during the poor stretch, and though Saturday's outing wasn't much better, Bubic at least managed to walk away with his team in the lead. He'll look for his first win since July 24 the next time he takes the mound.