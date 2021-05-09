Bubic pitched 5.2 shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks with two strikeouts during Saturday's 9-1 loss to the White Sox.

Starter Daniel Lynch couldn't make it through the first inning, so Bubic was eventually called upon to fulfill a long-relief assignment. He did so admirably in the longest of his three appearances this season. The 23-year-old worked as a starter in 2020, posting a 4.32 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 50 innings. This year, he's at a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and four strikeouts in 7.2 innings. If Lynch is removed from the rotation, Bubic could be a candidate for the fifth starter job.