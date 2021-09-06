Bubic didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

After working two innings in a relief appearance Thursday, it was thought Bubic would have a limited workload in his next start, but the southpaw tossed 95 pitches (61 strikes) before exiting. While he provided a solid line, he was on the hook for his seventh loss before the Royals took their only lead of the game in the eighth inning. Bubic will carry a 5.07 ERA and 95:53 K:BB through 104.2 innings into his next outing.