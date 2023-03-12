Bubic has not allowed an earned run over three innings across two Cactus League appearances.

Bubic made his first start of the spring Saturday versus the Brewers and threw two scoreless innings. Despite the solid start, the southpaw is likely facing an uphill battle to get into the rotation after the offseason additions of Jordan Lyles and Ryan Yarbrough (groin). Bubic will likely need to finish the exhibition slate well and hope for one or both of Daniel Lynch and Brad Keller to falter to have a chance of opening the season in the rotation.