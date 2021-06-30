Bubic will start Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Bubic had taken on a bullpen role recently, and he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss in his most recent appearance. However, he'll take the mound to begin Wednesday's series finale against the Red Sox. The southpaw has posted a 6.67 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 29.2 innings across his last eight outings, but he could remain in the rotation after Thursday's start if he pitches well.