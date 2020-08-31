Bubic allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight across 5.1 innings Sunday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Bubic racked up a career-best strikeout total, generating 15 called strikes and 17 swinging strikes on 106 total pitches. He gave up one run in the second and third innings, but rebounded to turn in the solid outing. Bubic has now surrendered two earned runs in four of his six starts this season, though he has struggled to pitch deep into games. As a result, he has a 5.46 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB across 28 frames. He's in line to draw his next start Friday in a rematch against the White Sox.