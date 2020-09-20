Bubic (1-6) allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and four walks while striking seven out to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers.

Bubic was a tough-luck loser with the only run he allowed coming on a throwing error by Nicky Lopez. The only downside to his outing was the four free passes, as only 59 of his 101 pitches found the strike zone. Bubic had shown better command of his pitches of late, walking only five batters across his last 17.1 frames prior to Saturday's start. Through 45.1 total innings, Bubic has maintained a 3.97 ERA with a 44:19 K:BB. He'll make the final start of his rookie campaign Thursday against Detroit.