Bubic allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings versus Cincinnati on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Bubic was spared from a third straight loss as Kansas City rallied for a walkoff win in the ninth inning. The southpaw has stilled allowed 13 runs across his last nine innings. He's posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 48:30 K:BB across 56.2 innings overall in a versatile role that has seen him start eight of his 15 appearances. The 23-year-old tentatively lines up for a weekend start versus Cleveland.