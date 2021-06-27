Bubic (2-3) was tagged with the loss in relief Saturday against Texas after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks across two-thirds of an inning. He didn't strike out anyone.

Bubic entered the game in the second inning after Kyle Zimmer pitched a scoreless opening frame, but he was unable to complete the inning and was lifted after tossing 40 pitches (21 strikes) and putting Kansas City down by three runs. Bubic's last two outings have come off the bullpen and it remains to be seen whether he'll return to the rotation any time soon. He's been struggling this month, though, as he owns a disastrous 9.40 ERA across six June appearances (18.2 innings).