Bubic (2-12) took the loss Tuesday versus the Twins. He allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.

Bubic wasn't very good, but the Royals didn't record a hit until the ninth inning, so he was never going to get enough support. Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda combined to produce all five runs against Bubic in the contest, which was the southpaw's sixth consecutive loss. He's given up at least four runs in four of those outings and now has a 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 94:55 K:BB through 116.2 innings across 25 outings (24 starts). Bubic tentatively lines up for a road start in Boston this weekend.