Bubic allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings during Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

The 23-year-old gave up seven hits and five runs (four earned) combined over his first two starts, but the Reds matched those totals during Tuesday's contest, though he was taken off the hook for the loss. Bubic has a 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 15 innings and lines up to pitch Monday at Minnesota.