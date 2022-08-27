Bubic (2-9) took the loss to the Padres on Friday, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking one over four innings.

Bubic picked up his ninth loss of the year after a six-run clunker Friday. He threw 42 of 64 pitches for strikes and was burned mostly by singles and doubles. Two of Bubic's six earned runs came on solo shots in the third inning. He also allowed an RBI single, a two RBI double and another double that sent a runner home. Over his last three games, the lefty has allowed 27 hits, 14 earned runs and six walks over 13.1 innings, while striking out 10 batters. Bubic's struggles have resulted in a 5.62 ERA on the season.