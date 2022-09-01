Bubic (2-10) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one over six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the White Sox.

By his recent performances, this was actually a good start, though the four walks were the second-highest amount he's allowed in one game this year. Bubic limited the damage to solo home runs by AJ Pollock and Elvis Andrus, but the Royals' lack of run support did him in. Through 23 outings (22 starts), Bubic has a 5.47 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 84:53 K:BB through 105.1 innings. The southpaw is lined up for a home start versus the Guardians next week.