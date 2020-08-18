Bubic (0-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Twins.

Bubic was fairly effective through three innings, holding the Twins scoreless while allowing only two singles and a walk. However, he allowed a solo home run to lead off the fourth frame and subsequently walked two batters and surrendered a single to account for his two earned runs. Due to relatively poor starts in consecutive outings, Bubic's ERA has risen to 5.12, though he has managed to punch out 19 batters across 19.1 innings in his rooei season. He won't get a reprieve in his next start, he is currently projected to face the Twins again on Sunday.