Bubic did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win against Detroit, surrendering four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings.

Bubic was mainly hurt by the long ball, giving up a two-run home run to Willi Castro in the third inning, then a two-run blast to Miguel Cabrera in the fifth. The southpaw left the game with the score knotted, 4-4, and fortunately the Royals soon surged ahead for good. Bubic wraps up the regular season with a 1-6 record, 4.32 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 10 starts.