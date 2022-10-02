Bubic (3-13) gave up five hits and a walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings to earn the win in a 7-1 victory over the Guardians on Saturday.

It took Bubic 27 starts, but he finally picked up his third win of the season thanks to an impressive performance against the postseason-bound Guardians. It was his third scoreless appearance of the season and his eight strikeouts were the most that he accumulated in a single game all year. Overall, it was a tough season for the 25-year-old left-hander. He finishes the campaign with a bloated WHIP of 1.70 and 110 strikeouts over 129 innings pitched.