Bubic allowed three hits and four walks with six strikeouts over five scoreless innings in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Detroit.

Bubic has worked well in a long-relief role -- he hasn't allowed a run in his last 11.2 innings across three appearances. The southpaw has a 1.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 12.2 innings overall. Bubic has experience as a starter, but he's walking a few too many batters to be truly dominant. Nonetheless, he could be an option for a spot start should such a situation arise.