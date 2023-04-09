Bubic allowed two hits over six shutout frames during Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Bubic was in line for the win before San Francisco's offense came alive in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old was dominant, tossing 56 of 76 pitches for strikes. He forced 19 whiffs on 42 pitches and never let a runner get passed second base. Bubic is sporting a 1.64 ERA alongside a 13:4 K:BB through 11 innings. He's expected to face Atlanta at home next weekend.