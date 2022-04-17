Bubic didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Tigers, giving up one run on two hits and six walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The lefty tossed only 49 of 89 pitches for strikes and walked at least one batter in every inning he worked, but Bubic was able to avoid much damage and exited the game with the score tied 1-1. The 24-year-old has a brutal 4:8 K:BB through five innings over two starts to begin the season to go along with a 10.80 ERA, and Bubic will lose his spot in the rotation quickly if he doesn't find a semblance of control.