Bubic will not start Saturday's game against the Red Sox and will be available out of the bullpen beginning Friday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bubic originally lined up to take the ball Saturday, but the Royals have opted to skip him and Jackson Kowar with the club having an off day Thursday and another off day Monday. Both Bubic and Kowar will be available out of the bullpen Friday and it's not clear what the Royals are planning to do with their rotation past this weekend. Brad Keller and Mike Minor will move up to start Saturday and Sunday respectively.