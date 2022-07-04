Isbel recorded a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.
Isbel didn't make a plate appearance, but he ran for Ryan O'Hearn in the ninth inning. Isbel notched a steal with two outs but was thrown out at the plate on a Nicky Lopez single to end the inning. This was Isbel's third steal in four attempts this season. The 25-year-old outfielder has appeared to take on the strong side of a platoon in right field with Edward Olivares, though Whit Merrifield could poach starts from both outfielders at times. Isbel is slashing .222/.248/.333 this year, but he's shown a little improvement by going 3-for-10 with a pair of home runs in his last five contests.